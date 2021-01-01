Ed Sheeran vows to 'rewild as much of the UK as I can'

Ed Sheeran is "trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can."

The 30-year-old megastar is doing his bit to save the planet by buying up plots and planting trees across his homeland.

However, the 'Shivers' hitmaker - who has 16-month-old Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn - admitted he expects to receive criticism for his environmental efforts because touring is not sustainable.

The Suffolk-born singer told BBC Radio London: “I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible.

“I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best."

The flame-haired pop star owns an extensive East Suffolk estate - dubbed Sheeranville - and Ed revealed it is a haven for wildlife.

He added: “I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs.

“The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on.”

Last year, Ed reportedly spent thousands to create a forest there, with the couple planting dozens of trees to help make the property more sustainable

A source said at the time: "He's spent tens of thousands of pounds on the project - and Cherry's involved too as she's into re-wilding and sustainability.

"A huge field where his outdoor wildlife pond is will become a dense wood in a few years and he's planted trees six deep around the perimeter to afford him privacy.

"It'll help reduce the carbon footprint of him being a touring rock star, too."

Grammy-winner Ed previously explained that he loves living in east England because, in spite of his chart success, local people still treat him like a normal member of the community.

The musician - who married Cherry in 2019 - shared: "I think what's beautiful about this area [is] no one's treated me any different. It's still the same people working in the fish and chip shop, [treating] me exactly the same."