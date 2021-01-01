JoJo announces engagement

JoJo is engaged to marry her boyfriend Dexter Darden.



The Leave (Get Out) singer announced on Instagram on Christmas Day that she had accepted The Maze Runner actor's proposal on 20 December, her 31st birthday.



"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" she wrote in the caption. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG (lets f**king go) @dexterdarden."



In the post, she shared a variety of snaps showing them celebrating their engagement, including one of them sitting under a banner that reads "she said yes". JoJo also shared a close-up look at her new ring and footage of her entering the room where the proposal seemingly took place. The singer followed a trail of rose petals to reach a seat at a dinner table beside Darden and their close family and friends.



In the comments of her post, Darden, who starred in the Saved by the Bell reboot, wrote, "Thank you for being my forever," with ring and heart emojis.