Mariah Carey wants to provide singing voice for memoir adaptation

Mariah Carey wants her real singing voice to be used in the screen adaptation of her memoir.



The We Belong Together hitmaker is in the early stages of making a screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, with her Precious director Lee Daniels.



While the leading star of a musical biopic typically acts and sings in the role, that won't be the case with this project as Mariah wants to do the vocals herself.



"Personally, I want a great actress," she told NME. "I don't think she has to be a great singer because I can sing all my songs the way I would as a little girl... One of the things people don't know is that I do impressions. I can sound like me when I was younger. I've watched a lot of movies and adaptations of people's life stories and I'm like, 'Why wouldn't they just use that person's voice?' I don't wanna hear somebody else singing like The Great! I really don't!"



Mariah first revealed that she was talking to "a secret friend" about adapting the memoir into a limited series or feature film last December.



"People have also been reaching out to me about it... people I haven't heard from in years saying this has to be a series or a movie or whatever it's going to be," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "These things take a long time, so it's going to be what it is, but I believe in it. I'm really looking forward to it even just as a viewer, seeing these stories come to life."



Daniels later confirmed to The Guardian in February that he was adapting it into a miniseries.