Mariah Carey finds it 'really amazing' her music is associated with Christmas

Mariah Carey finds it "really amazing" that her music continues to be played each Christmas.

Tunes from the superstar's 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas are always favourites during the festive season, and her single, All I Want for Christmas Is You, is considered a Christmas classic as it climbs up the charts every December.

Reflecting on her status as the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas in an interview with Extra, Mariah insisted she feels joyful anytime a fan asks about one of her festive songs.

"It is just really amazing to think about that," she said. "Obviously, I do other music... It wasn't like my first song was a Christmas song... There will be, like, a four-year-old and that's what they associate me with."

This year, Mariah has released two new Christmas songs - Fall in Love at Christmas, which features Khalid and gospel musician Kirk Franklin, and an updated version of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), and she indicated more Christmas-themed projects are in the works.

"(I'm) also working on another Christmas book - we'll talk about that next year," the singer added.