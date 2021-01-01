Gwen Stefani takes children to Disneyland every Christmas

Gwen Stefani and her children get into the Christmas spirit by taking their traditional trip to Disneyland every year.



The Hollaback Girl grew up near Anaheim, California with Disneyland in her "backyard" and her parents would take her and her siblings on a trip every holiday season, a tradition she now continues with her own family.



"My parents used to pick us up from school and would be driving down Harvard Boulevard going, 'Oops, we made the wrong turn. I guess we have to go to Disneyland today.' It's just one of those things that we do every year," she told Entertainment Tonight while filming The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special at the resort. "We didn't get to go last year. I bring the kids every single year at Christmas time, so I know that they would be freaked out to know that I am actually here right now. They are going to be like, 'Why didn't you bring us?'"



The former No Doubt star, who shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was then asked what she wants her husband Blake Shelton to get her for Christmas.



"I just honestly, I just want everyone to be happy and have that moment, you know what I'm saying?" she replied. "It feels like there's a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have just the most great memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we'll be able to do that."