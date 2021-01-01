NEWS Adele’s 30 claims 2021’s Christmas Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Adele has landed 2021’s official Christmas Number 1 album with 30.



Holding steady at Number 1 for a fifth consecutive week, with 70,800 chart sales including 62,000 physical copies over the last seven days, 30 is Adele’s second Christmas Number 1 album; she previously reached the festive top spot in 2015 with her third album 25.



With five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart, 30 now matches Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour as the longest-running Number 1 album of the year. Sour previously achieved five non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart earlier this year.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Michael Buble’s Christmas rises one to Number 4, while Andre Rieu & his Johann Strauss Orchestra reach a new peak with Happy Together, rising to Number 5.



A number of hit albums make gains inside the Top 10 this week; Rod Stewart is up four to Number 6 with The Tears of Hercules, Westlife’s Wild Dreams rises one to Number 8, Little Mix’s greatest hits Between Us is up two to Number 9 and Coldplay’s former chart-topper Music of the Spheres breaks into the Top 10 once more at Number 10.



Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raise The Roof jumps eight spots to Number 11 this week thanks to its vinyl release, while Gary Barlow’s The Dream of Christmas benefits from some festive cheer, rising five places to Number 12.



James Blunt’s greatest hits The Stars Beneath My Feet vaults eight spots to Number 17, while Gregory Porter’s best-of Still Rising is up nine spots to Number 24.



This week’s highest new entry comes from American rapper Roddy Ricch, who debuts at Number 34 with Live Life Fast, his second Top 40 collection.



And how about some more Christmas cheer? This week’s highest climber is Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman At Christmas, flying an impressive 18 places to Number 35.



Finally, Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) is a re-entry this week following its vinyl release, coming in hot at Number 39. It previously peaked at Number 5 and spent seven weeks in the Top 10.