LadBaby make Christmas chart history with 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone'

LadBaby have won the Official Christmas Number 1 for 2021 with Sausage Rolls For Everyone ft. Ed Sheeran & Elton John, setting a new all-time Official Chart record, the Official Charts Company can confirm.Their fourth attempt at the Christmas Number 1 proved to be a huge success, earning over 136,000 chart sales, and landing an all-time UK chart record with four consecutive Christmas Number 1s – a feat which has never before been done in 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.85% of the total is made up of digital downloads, with proceeds going towards foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.The social media stars had matched with The Beatles and Spice Girls when they earned three consecutive Christmas Number 1s in 2020, but surpass both groups with their fourth.Previously LadBaby (aka Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne) earned Christmas Number 1 with We Built This City (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), and Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020). As such, they enjoy a chart claim of four Number 1 singles, with nothing else in their discography!Sausage Rolls For Everyone also goes down in the history books as the 70th Christmas Number 1 since records began, join the Official Charts in 2022 as we celebrate 70 Years of the Official Singles Chart.Celebrating the news, LadBaby tells OfficialCharts.com:“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week. You’re all absolute legends.Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the positivity line. We couldn’t have done it without you.It means so much to us, and thank you so much for all the support, positivity and love that has been given to us over the last few weeks… Over the last four years!”LadBaby, Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s success reaching Number 1 means that Ed & Elton’s previous collaboration, Merry Christmas, has been toppled from its two-week stay at the summit. This is the third time Ed has replaced himself at Number 1, and second this year following Shivers back in September.Remarkably, it’s also a third Number 1 single of 2021 for Elton John, bringing his career total to 10 chart toppers, while Ed Sheeran’s fourth Number 1 of the year nudges his career tally up to 13. Ed now matches Madonna and stands in joint fifth place in terms of artists with the most UK Number 1s.Sausage Rolls For Everyone has held off lots of the UK’s favourite festive classics, including Wham!’s Last Christmas (3), and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (4).Another major entry in this week’s chart comes from The K**ts, whose expletive-laden protest track Boris Johnson is STILL A F**king C**t has made it to Number 5 in the Official Christmas Chart – matching their peak in last year’s Christmas Chart with predecessor Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t – their campaign earned 53,000 chart sales over the last seven days.17-year-old rising star Gayle has held her own in the Top 10 with breakout single abcdefu (6), while George Ezra’s Amazon Originals cover of Come On Home For Christmas flies five places to Number 10 – the singer’s sixth Top 10 single.Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmas is up five to Number 12 this week, while Wizzard’s classic I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday returns to the Top 20 after climbing five to Number 17. There are also big climbs for Leona Lewis’ One More Sleep, up seven to Number 21, Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, up six to Number 24, John & Yoko’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over) which rises eight to 26.British singer Olivia Dean vaults 11 places to Number 27 with her Amazon Originals cover of The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole, a brand new peak for the song.Further down, Dean Martin’s Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! jumps five to Number 36, leading several songs hitting the Top 40 for their first stint of 2021: Camila Cabello’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas (38), Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe (39) and Santa Can’t You Hear Me? by Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande (40). In total, there are 29 Christmas songs featured in this week’s Top 40.