Mandy Moore 'super excited' to share Christmas Eve tradition with baby son

Mandy Moore is excited to share her family's Christmas Eve traditions with her baby son.

The This Is Us actress and her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, a little boy named August, in February.

Speaking about the holidays during an interview for the December 2021 issue of Parents magazine, Mandy noted that she is looking forward to sharing family traditions and establishing new celebrations with her tot.

"I'm super excited about holidays. I love Halloween and Christmas and birthdays. Holidays mean family to me. I'm excited to figure out what our traditions are going to be. In my family, on Christmas Eve, we always had breakfast for dinner because on my parents' first Christmas together, they had no food in the house except eggs and bacon and toast, and so that became Christmas Eve dinner," she explained. "That might be a fun tradition to keep up with our family."

And given that both of his parents are musicians, Mandy went on to joke that Gus will be bopping along to Christmas songs before he can talk.

"Or maybe we'll force Gus to have some sort of family band with us, and we'll make him sing carols with us," the star smiled.