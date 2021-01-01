Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault

Singer Lisa Gentile has become the fourth woman to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The Sex and the City actor faced allegations of sexual assault from three women, who used pseudonyms, last week and he responded by vehemently denying the claims in a statement.

Singer-songwriter Gentile became the fourth sexual assault accuser on Thursday, identifying herself publicly at a press conference in New York with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

During the conference, Gentile said that she met Noth in the late '90s as they were both regulars at the same Manhattan restaurant. In 2002, he allegedly offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment. After drinking some wine, Gentile claims Noth leaned her against the kitchen counter and tried to force himself on her.

"He was slobbering all over me, and I quickly became uncomfortable. He became more aggressive, put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt," she said, adding that he then allegedly put his hands under her top. "I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. Then he pushed my hands down toward his penis."

Gentile alleged that after she pushed him away, he "became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a b**ch" before storming out of her apartment.

She claimed that he called her the following day and threatened to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

"He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened the night before that he would ruin my career, that I would never sing again and that he would blacklist me in the business," she claimed at the press conference. "I'm speaking out now in support of the other women who have come forward. I feel we should have our day in court to hold him accountable. I was afraid to come forward because of Mr Noth's power and his threats to ruin my career."

Noth, 67, has yet to respond to Gentile's allegations. However, last week, he called the claims from the first two women "categorically false" in a statement.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," he stated. "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."