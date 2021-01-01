Jaden Smith gained weight after family intervention

Jaden Smith has revealed he gained weight after his family staged an intervention in 2019.

During a recent episode of Red Table Talk, the 23-year-old musician discussed gut problems and previous health issues with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The Summertime in Paris singer recalled that due to issues with his diet, his family staged an intervention with him in 2019.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," he said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point."

He added that he recently began gaining more muscle by going to the gym. After being shown a photo comparison of himself now and then, he said, "That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones. I thought I was so tight. I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now."

Jada revealed she and her husband Will Smith had a talk with Jaden about his health in a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realised he wasn't getting enough protein," she said. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."