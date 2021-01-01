The Faces tease details of comeback album

The Faces’ fans will recognise some of the songs on their comeback album.

It was revealed in the summer that the reformed 'Stay With Me' rockers - drummer Kenney Jones, guitarist Ronnie Wood and singer Sir Rod Stewart - were back in the studio laying down music, and the sticksman has explained that the record will be a “mixture of old and new”, with certain pieces of music already familiar to their loyal supporters.

He told Uncut magazine: “What we’ve decided to do is work on some of the original stuff that we didn’t use, so the album is going to be a mixture of old and new.

“The songs we’ve been revisiting are from right across the board.

“It’s very difficult to go into specifics because many of them didn’t even have titles.

“I think the fans may have heard certain things before and might recognise them.

“Ronnie and I, in particular, have been working on lots of the old stuff together and we’ve re-recorded a couple of those songs with more of a modern feel.”

However, work has been stilted because of Rod’s solo work and Ronnie’s commitment to the Rolling Stones.

Kenney continued: “The new songs are coming along too We’re definitely going in the right direction but work had to stop temporarily while Woody went back to his rescheduled gigs with the Stones.

“The same thing happened with Rod.

“I know that Rod, between things on tour, is working on lyrics to some of them. Woody is doing the same thing. So we’ll return to those when we’re able to get back together again.”

Fans can also expect some “special guests” on the record, but their identities are staying under wraps for now.

Kenney said: “I don’t want to give too much away at this point, but there will be some special guests on there with us.

“We’ve already done a few overdub sessions with some well-known people, which will remain a trade secret for the moment.”