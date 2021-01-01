Joni Mitchell debuts River music video 50 years after release

Joni Mitchell has released a 50th anniversary music video for her song River.



On Thursday, the 78-year-old singer released an animated watercolour video where her likeness skates across an iced-over river. The black and white picture then splashes to life with colour.



The song, which is largely considered a Christmas tune, was first released on Mitchell's 1971 album Blue. It was intended as a break-up song, and is considered to be about her split from Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The video ends with a quote from Mitchell explaining the need for a song that addresses loneliness during the holidays.



"River expresses regret at the end of a relationship... but it's also about being lonely at Christmas time..." the quote reads. "A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We needed a song like that."



Mitchell was recently celebrated at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors and is currently up for Best Historical Album at the 2022 Grammys for the compilation album Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).