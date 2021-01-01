Sarah Reeves put her Christmas lights up six months ago

Sarah Reeves put up some Christmas lights when recording her festive EP – six months ago.

The 32-year-old singer always works several months ahead but admitted it was a “mental adjustment” to record ‘More the Merrier’ at a time when the weather was sunny and warm, but she did her best to get in the holiday mood.

She said: “My mind is always at least six months ahead of the current season because that’s how the music industry goes.

“It’s such a long creative process from beginning to end so I knew it was something we needed to start early in order to be ready for the holidays!

“It was a mental adjustment since the weather was hot but we turned on the Netflix fireplace and put up some Christmas lights and it made it a bit easier to get in the mindset!”

Sarah has started work on her next album and is looking forward to going out on the road in support of the record next year.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I have already started writing for my next album so the goal is to finish it and release it in 2022! I would love to start travelling again and touring so hopefully that will happen as well.”

The ‘Just Want You’ hitmaker is grateful for the “new perspective” the coronavirus pandemic has given her on life.

She said: “I think the pandemic was a wake up call for so many of us including myself. It caused me to pause and take a step back.

“We experienced a lot of loss and disappointment but through it all I gained a new perspective of my life and this world. In many ways it brought a much needed change in my personal life.”