Jay-Z calls Beyoncé an 'evolution' of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided social media users by calling his wife Beyoncé an "evolution" of Michael Jackson.

The 99 Problems hitmaker made the comparison during a recent Twitter Spaces chat with his Empire State of Mind collaborator Alicia Keys and music executive Rob Markman.

"Bey's gonna be mad at (me) for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella," he said. "She's an evolution of him because she watched him at nine (years old). And the kids are the same."

He went on to praise his wife's 2018 headlining performance at the California festival, adding, "Find me a concert that's as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella. Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student."

The rapper made the comments when asked about the ongoing debate over whether Beyoncé has overtaken Jackson as the most important Black artist of this generation.

Jay-Z's remarks caused uproar on Twitter, with both Beyoncé and Jackson fans taking issue with the comparison and arguing that their idol was the most talented.

This isn't the first time the Big Pimpin' star has made a connection between the Crazy in Love singer and the late King of Pop, who died in 2009. He previously said she was "the second coming" of Jackson during a 2011 interview with Miami's 99 Jamz.

"What I've learned from her is similar to what I learned from Mike (Jackson)," he said at the time. "I know that's blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator - but I think she's like the second coming."