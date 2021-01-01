U.S. Congress to investigate Astroworld Festival tragedy

The Astroworld Festival tragedy is to be investigated by a U.S. Congressional committee.

Rapper Travis Scott was headlining his event in Houston, Texas on 5 November when the crowd surged, resulting in 10 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Wednesday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to Michael Rapino, president and CEO of promoter Live Nation, asking for information about the firm's role in the disaster.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the letter reads.

They also requested information about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, details about any safety concerns raised before the concert; and what steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Live Nation chiefs must respond to the questions by 7 January and provide a closed-door briefing to committee members five days later.

The youngest of the 10 victims was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, while the oldest was 27 years old. Around 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospital.

Last week, officials announced that the people killed at the event died from compression asphyxia - meaning they were unable to breathe due to external pressures on the body.