Britney Spears teases new music

Britney Spears has teased new music while calling herself her "own cheerleader".

The 40-year-old pop star posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday in which she shows off her vocal range, and in the caption, she reflected on her strained relationship with her family.

"I just realized this today guys ... after what my family tried to do to me three years ago ... I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren't ...so I just read up on my self and this is what I found," she wrote.

The Gimme More hitmaker shared an extensive bio of her achievements and a list of her record sales. The statistics, which she cited from Nielsen, note that she is the "18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era".

Continuing her post, she wrote, "No ... I'm not auditioning for anything !!!! I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes ... I will be my own cheerleader ... why ???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!?"

? Britney concluded the caption by teasing that she has a "new song in the works" and that she will let fans "know what I mean" soon.

The caption has since been deleted from her Instagram page but the video remains.

The Toxic hitmaker has been outspoken about her family and their involvement in her conservatorship this year. Her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator in September and the legal arrangement was terminated altogether in November.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jamie had filed documents asking for his daughter to continue paying his legal fees, a move her lawyer Mathew Rosengart called "shameful".