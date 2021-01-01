Billie Piper admits figuring out children's Christmas plan after divorce is 'tricky'

Billie Piper has admitted figuring out how to divide her children's time at Christmas was "tricky" for the first few years after her split from Laurence Fox.



The I Hate Suzie star parted ways with the actor in 2016 after eight years of marriage and currently lives with her partner, musician Johnny Lloyd, their two-year-old daughter Tallulah and her and Laurence's sons Winston, 13, and Eugene, nine.



In an interview with Grazia magazine, Billie admitted that it was initially difficult figuring out where the children should celebrate Christmas and with whom, but has found it gets easier with time.



"It's a weirdly emotional time of year anyway, so throw in any logistics or difficulties and it's just... the first couple of years are tricky and I have a lot of compassion for people who are going through it," she said. "I'm quite far into that arrangement now, and you find your way with it. The upside for the kids is that you celebrate with a lot more people."



The 39-year-old plans to keep celebrations small on Christmas Day and then get the extended family involved on Boxing Day. She is a big fan of the holiday season, even putting up her tree and playing festive songs in November, and is thrilled her young daughter can join in on the excitement.



"My daughter's nearly three so I get to relive the hysteria through her, because my sons have... worked it out, let's say!" she joked.