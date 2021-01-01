Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025

Chris Martin has announced that Coldplay will make their final album in 2025.



During an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, the 44-year-old musician explained that the band will stop releasing new music after the album but continue to tour with their existing catalogue.



"Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," Martin said. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."



The group released their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres in October, and Martin told NME at the time that Coldplay plans to make a total of 12 albums.



"We're going to make 12 albums. Because it's a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it's amazing, but it's very intense too," the Yellow hitmaker said. "I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn't feel difficult, it feels like, 'This is what we're supposed to be doing.'"



"I don't think that's what we'll do," he concluded. "I know that's what we'll do in terms of studio albums."