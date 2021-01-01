Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to release 2022 collaboration

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are to release a new song together.



The 30-year-old singer/songwriter has let slip that he and the 'Havana' hitmaker - who he previously teamed up with on 'South of the Border', which was released on his 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have a tune ready to go next year.



When asked if the 24-year-old star features on his next single, 'The Joker and the Queen', he said: "No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year."



Ed is to tour his latest album '=' next year, and he is looking forward to getting a better idea of which of his new tunes are loved by his fans.



Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he added: "I’m just really excited to be in front of fans doing live music again. You release an album and just sort of assume people like it because it went to number one.



“But you don’t really know what songs people like or what songs they connect to.



“I did a show the other day and I started singing Overpass Graffiti and they were the loudest on that song.



“I was like, ‘Oh, people actually like this one.' "



News of Ed and Camila's latest collaboration comes after the Cuban-born star admitted he and Taylor Swift are her songwriting "heroes".



She said: "I’ve been lucky to have people at different times show me kindness. When I was like 16, 17, and I was still in Fifth Harmony, I fell in love with songwriting.



"I remember approaching Taylor Swift and being like, 'Hey, what do you do when you’re in a writing slump?' or whatever, asking her for advice, and she showed me a lot of kindness. Ed Sheeran too.



"These were my songwriting heroes, so I was stoked that they were even talking to me."