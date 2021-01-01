Cardi B and Offset can't agree on how to dress their son

Cardi B and Offset have very different views about how to dress their three-month-old son.

This week, the married rappers visited a Target store to get their youngest child some new outfits, and Cardi wanted to buy him a checked grey fedora.

However, in a video posted to Instagram, the Migos star objected, saying, "Oh hell nah. I'm not putting that s**t on my son, man... Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo," a reference to the hat-loving R&B star.

The hat was just the first of the Bodak Yellow musician's ideas - she also spied a preppy outfit consisting of red trousers, a matching bowtie, as well as a blue shirt and braces.

Cardi called the outfit "cute" but Offset was unimpressed, stating that the attire would make their son look like Carlton, Will Smith's nerdy cousin in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The unusual fashion choices are a far cry from what Cardi picks for his older sister Kulture, three, as she already has her own luxurious jewellery collection and bags from the likes of Hermes, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior. The WAP hitmaker has even gone as far as posing with her daughter in matching designer outfits.

Cardi and Offset have not revealed the name of their second child, who they welcomed in September.