BTS star RM opens up about struggling with public expectations

RM from BTS has opened up about the pressure of public attention.



During an interview with Vogue Korea, the K-pop singer admitted that he is "struggling" with the expectations of others and feel they are too high.



"Even if I work in an entirely different field in the future, people will expect me to accomplish something, and I might not be able to live up to those expectations," he shared.



The star then opened up about the pressure that comes with having success at a young age, noting that the band debuted when he was 20 and he now represents "the nation at age 28". RM explained that other creative people, such as painters, have much longer careers and sometimes debut at 40 or 60.



"That's why I want to have the longevity that painters do," he continued. "Some people say it's more important to focus on the present than your dreams. They're right, and I relate to their point. It's not good for society to pressure people to have a dream, but dreams are important too. I hope that lots of people still hold onto that young boy or girl deep in their hearts who believes in hard work and hope."



RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also discussed the dangers of becoming jealous of other artists when pursuing a creative career. He said, "It can get hard if you start to feel jealous of other musicians. There are so many outstanding musicians, and there's always an endless stream of new artists."