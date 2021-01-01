Kate Bush backs pay rise for NHS

Kate Bush has called for NHS workers to receive a pay rise.

The 63-year-old singer thanked the medical staff of the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic as she reflected on the uncertainty of the last two years in a Christmas message posted to her website.

She wrote: "With nearly two years of COVID, are any of us the same people we were before?” It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future. It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS."

The 'Babooshka' hitmaker then went on to express her hopes that front-line workers of the National Health Service will receive a worthy pay increase.

She added: "I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years. These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.”

Late in the post, the BRIT Award winner went on to detail an recent encounter with nature where she noticed a goldcrest bird in a tree as she urged fans "in these strange times" to pay more attention to the world around them.

She said: "I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful—a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.