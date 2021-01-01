Beyonce and Jay-Z go head-to-head in Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song

Beyonce and Jay-Z are both on the shortlist for the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the shortlist of ten different categories on Tuesday, with the competition for Best Original Song naming several A-list artists, including the couple.



The 40-year-old Lemonade hitmaker was named for her song Be Alive from King Richard. The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was named for his song Guns Go Bang for The Harder They Fall, a film he also produced.



Other big-name acts on the 15-song shortlist include Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who were listed for their track Just Look Up for the film Don’t Look Up. Billie Eilish was picked for the James Bond theme No Time to Die from the film of the same name. Her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature.



Voting for the final five nominees in each category commences 27 January and the nominations will be released on 8 February. The ceremony will take place on 28 March.