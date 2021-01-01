Olivia Rodrigo doesn't think she had 'overnight success' with music career

Olivia Rodrigo has shot down the idea that she is an "overnight success".

In an interview with Apple Music, the 18-year-old Grammy nominee opened up about the label, arguing that the success of her debut album Sour was due to years of hard work.

"I think my whole life is just like changing in an instant," the Driver's License hitmaker said. "I don't think like my success by any means was like overnight just cause you know, I've been writing songs since I was nine years old and like working so hard for so long."

Rodrigo added that going from being an actor on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to having a song that is "completely everywhere and like affecting so many people" has been hard to process.

"I don't know I still haven't really processed that sort of immediacy but um, yeah, it's pretty amazing," she said.

Rodrigo is currently nominated for the big four Grammy categories - Song, Record, and Album of the Year and Best New Artist - as well as three others. The ceremony takes place on 31 January.