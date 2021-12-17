Jagged Little Pill musical closes for good amid Covid-19 surge

Alanis Morissette's jukebox Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill, has closed for good due to rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

Producers announced the Tony and Grammy Award-winning show, which is based around the singer-songwriter's hits, would close for good on Monday. It's the first Broadway casualty of the surge in coronavirus cases related to the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

In a statement to Deadline, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said: "The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything.

"We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and - due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company - need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill.

"In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors."

Tiwary, David, and Price vowed to bring their musical to new audiences in other locations around the world.

"We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told - and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show's triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month," they added. "We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalising musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past, but at this time we are in the unfortunate position to determine Friday, December 17, 2021 as the final Broadway performance of Jagged Little Pill."

The show, which is inspired by Morissette's 1995 album of the same name, won two prizes at the Tony Awards in September.

In the past week, roughly a third of all Broadway productions have cancelled performances due to Covid-19 cases within their cast and crew, with Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin, Hamilton and MJ the Musical all abandoning Christmas shows.