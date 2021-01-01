NEWS Will Young: 'My Christmas movie, every year, would be the EastEnders Christmas omnibus' Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Will Young was well and truly in the Christmas spirit when he joined Magic Radio presenter Tom Price on Magic Radio to chat all about his plans for the New Year as well as what he will be doing over the holiday period.



Over the last few years Will admitted he really gets into the Christmas spirit and last year during Covid he decided to really go all out with his festive decorations, much to the admiration of a famous fashion designer.



“I’m at the poorer end of the street where I live, and the richer end have incredible Christmas lights. I was like ‘I’m fed up’ but I can’t one, be bothered to match them and two, my house isn’t big enough. So, what I did was I bought three enormous inflatable Christmas decorations. Rather than put them on the outside of my house I put them on the inside of my house. When you walked past you saw an enormous Christmas elf lit up about eight feet tall squashed with its face against my sitting room window. Then up in my bedroom you saw an enormous Father Christmas holding a bit of candy and then on the other one there was an enormous penguin with its beak squashed against the window. So basically, when you walked past it, it looked like my whole house was full of quite scary Christmas creatures. Apparently, children were crying.”



“I came out one day and Vivienne Westwood was standing outside my house for her socially distanced walk, because she lives in the area, taking pictures of my house. She said, “I love your house, I just think it is amazing”. It was just so funny, but it did look quite creepy. I’m doing it again this year.” Said the singer.



When asked about his favourite Christmas film the Pop Idol winner revealed a surprising choice saying “My Christmas movie, every year, would be the EastEnders Christmas omnibus and particularly when Phil, no Grant, is just kicking that door at the Old Vic. So that would be my Christmas film of choice.”



