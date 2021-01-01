Jamie Spears fights to have Britney Spears pay his legal fees

Jamie Spears has filed court documents requesting that Britney Spears continues to pay his legal fees.

A month after the 40-year-old pop star was released from her 13-year conservatorship, her father is requesting that she continue to pay his legal team.

In court documents, Spears requested that the singer make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate," according to People.

"Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire," the petition continues. "The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship... Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."

Mathew Rosengart, the singer's attorney, told the publication that the request is "shameful" and "an abomination".

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money," the lawyer said in a statement. "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

Britney spoke out against her father and the conservatorship during a court hearing in June. Spears was suspended as his daughter's conservator in September, and the legal arrangement was terminated altogether in November.