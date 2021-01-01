Jade Thirlwall taking inspiration from poems

Jade Thirlwall is turning her poems into songs.

The Little Mix singer is preparing to launch a solo career and revealed her new music is inspired by verses she's already written in another format and thinks it's something that "really works" for her now.

She said: The more writing I’m doing and the more I’ve delved into my love of poetry, I’ve noticed that now when I go into sessions I’ll come in with an existing poem that I’ve written and I’ll be like, ‘I want to turn this into a song’.

“I feel like that really works for me now and has made me a better writer.”

And Jade thinks her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, has made her a better writer as she learned she doesn't have to keep her poems and her songwriting separate.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “When I wrote poetry, I always think it’s something I keep to myself and I never really present it to the world – I’m so conditioned to be a songwriter that writes pop music.

“But since being with Jordan we have two very different styles of writing. He doesn’t need to rhyme, he just writes how he feels.

“Since being with him, he’s helped teach me that it doesn’t always have to be an obvious structure when it comes to writing.”

Jade feels more “freedom” around her writing now than ever before.

She said: “I’ve definitely felt more of a freedom with the writing than I did before.

“I’m more confident in myself as well.

“One thing I’ve learned from therapy is just because you wake and have a bad morning doesn’t mean it has to be a bad day, there’s still time to turn it around.”