Mel C has a 'love-hate relationship' with her tattoos

Mel C has a "love-hate relationship" with her tattoos.

The Spice Girls singer got her first three tattoos - a tribal band, "girl power" in Japanese characters on her right arm, and a large cross on her left - in the '90s. She has continually added to her body art collection throughout the years and is now estimated to have 11 in total.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Howie Mandel asked Mel if she regretted any of her tattoos.

"I do - do you know what, I have a love-hate relationship with them. It's funny because they tell stories, you know, it's different times in my life," she explained.

The 47-year-old admitted that she doesn't want her 12-year-old daughter Scarlett to follow in her footsteps regarding tattoos, although she's aware she hasn't set the best example.

"Now I understand my parents, when I first talked to them about me getting tattoos, because my dad was so against the idea," she recalled. "Now I see my daughter, you have a child and they're so unblemished, they're perfect, and you just (say), 'Don't you dare put anything on your skin'. But I'm not a very good advert for not having tattoos."

Although her dad was against the idea, Mel added that her "mum was cool" and also ended up getting the "girl power" tattoo.

