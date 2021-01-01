NEWS Sam Fender supporting The Big Issue vendors during time of crisis Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Fender has spoken out in support of The Big Issue, urging people to support the organisation and its 1,300 vendors at a time of crisis this Christmas by supporting their local vendor or subscribing.



Sam Fender, the musician and working-class hero is calling on people to support vendors following the Government announcement that England would enter “Plan B” restrictions – leading to emptier high streets in what would usually be the busiest time of the year for Big Issue vendors.



The chart-topping star Sam is firm friends with an ex-vendor from his local area, Earl John Charlton. The pair see each other “nearly every other day” when Sam passes Earl’s new workplace – the charity North East Homeless on his way into his studio.



Sam calls Earl “a diamond, a true hero, a man of the people” whose empathy helped him through the problems he’s experienced with his voice over the last year.



Big Issue vendors are self-employed, buying magazines for £2 before selling them on for £4 and cannot work from home. Christmas would usually be the busiest time of year for Big Issue vendors.



Sam Fender said: “If you walk past anybody selling The Big Issue, please go and buy it, because it really does help people change their lives for the better. And it’s got loads of good stuff in it.”



Lord John Bird, Founder of The Big Issue, said: “Once again we find ourselves in the sticky stuff. We thank Sam wholeheartedly for his support. Please do as he asks and buy a copy of the magazine from your local vendor and if you can’t then please subscribe online and help someone living in poverty to lift themselves up and out.”



You can support The Big Issue by buying a copy of the magazine from your local vendor or buy a subscription at www.bigissue.com/subscribe.