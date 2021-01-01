Snoop Dogg 'saddened' by Drakeo the Ruler's death at festival

Snoop Dogg has expressed his sadness after fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed backstage at the Los Angeles festival they were both due to perform at.

Drakeo, an up-and-coming L.A. rapper, died after being stabbed at around 8.30 pm on Saturday at the city's Once Upon a Time in LA event in Exposition Park.

Snoop was in his dressing room at the time of the incident, but his and 50 Cent's sets were cancelled out of respect for the slain hip-hop star.

Paying tribute to Drakeo on Twitter the next day, Snoop wrote: "I'm saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA.

"Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy."

He ended his message by writing, "Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya'll. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP."

The 28-year-old, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, had been scheduled to perform at the event. A source told the Los Angeles Times that he was attacked on the festival site by a group of people. He was then taken to hospital in a critical condition, and he later died.

A spokesperson for the festival's promoter, Live Nation, told The Guardian: "There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organisers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."