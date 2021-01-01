Cardi B may go vegan with help from Drew Barrymore

Cardi B may switch to a vegan diet with help from Drew Barrymore.

The Bodak Yellow rapper recently took to Twitter to ask her followers for meat replacement suggestions as she is considering embarking on a plant-based diet.

"I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" the Grammy winner asked.

In response, The Drew Barrymore Show host wrote, "YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU."

The 50 First Dates actress added in a video reply that she is one of the rapper's "biggest fans" and detailed her experience with vegetarianism. Barrymore claimed she is now "flexitarian" as she eats "predominantly vegetarian" meals.

"By the way, I love your messaging," she continued. "I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out."

Cardi returned the love in her response, writing in a quote tweet, "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ....naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore (sic). I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven't been digesting food the same no more specially red meat. I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor (sic)!!"