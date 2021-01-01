Kanye West donates 4,000 toys to Chicago youth

Kanye West has donated 4,000 toys to children in Chicago.



The 44-year-old purchased "the majority" of the gifts that were given away at a toy drive in his native Chicago on Sunday, according to ABC 7.



"I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond," Stephanie Coleman, a member of the city council, told the station. "He is no stranger to our community."



The event, which took place at Kennedy-King College in the South Side of the city, gifted local families food, games, and prizes.



Coleman added that the Stronger hitmaker "loves visiting" various areas of his hometown and that his "presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods". The politician called West "our modern-day Santa Claus".



The music star has a history of donating money to his hometown. At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, West gave an undisclosed amount to We Women Empowered, a non-profit organisation, to help volunteers deliver meals to senior citizens.