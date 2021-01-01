NEWS Adele on course to secure the Christmas Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Adele looks set to secure this year’s Christmas Number 1 album, with 30 currently tracking to hold steady at the top of the Official Albums Chart for the fifth consecutive week.



Although perhaps less well-known than its singles counterpart, the Christmas Number 1 album has been a UK chart staple since 1956. 30 would be Adele’s second Christmas chart-topping LP, having previously earned the accolade in 2015 with her third album 25.



With its fifth consecutive week at Number 1, 30 would also tie Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour as the longest-running Number 1 album of the year. Olivia’s breakthrough debut record had five non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



Elsewhere this week, Michael Buble’s Christmas rises one spot to Number 4, its highest peak of the year so far, and Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together is currently eyeing a new peak of Number 5.



Rod Stewart’s Tears Of Hercules is looking to climb three spots to Number 7, while Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raise The Roof could re-enter the Top 10 on Friday, currently up 11 to Number 8 following the record’s vinyl release. Little Mix could also land back in the Top 10 with greatest hits Between Us set to rise to Number 10.



Outside the Top 10, several Christmas albums are beginning to reap the rewards of the festive season. Gary Barlow’s The Dream of Christmas is currently up five to Number 12, while Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman At Christmas could be this week’s highest riser, on course to vault 17 places to Number 36, as Michael Ball and Alfie Boe could re-enter the Top 40 with Together At Christmas at Number 40.



American musician, comedian and filmmaker Bo Burnham is on track for a re-entry into the Official Albums Chart this week with Inside (The Songs). The album features the songs from his 2021 Netflix special, and following its vinyl release is set to re-enter at Number 16 – the collection peaked at Number 5 earlier this year and spent seven weeks in the Top 10.



The highest brand new entry this week could come from American rapper Roddy Ricch, whose second album Live Life Fast could debut at Number 26. It will mark his second Top 40 collection in the UK if it holds on.



Finally, two former Number 1s continue to climb this week; Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under could vault four to Number 17 following his continued Singles Chart success and triple BRIT nomination at the weekend, while Nirvana’s iconic Nevermind could crack the Top 20 again, currently up 16 to Number 20.