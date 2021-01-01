Mel C: The Spice Girls are 'constantly' discussing a reunion

The Spice Girls are "constantly" discussing a reunion tour, according to Melanie C.

The 47-year-old popstar - who shot to fame as Sporty Spice in the iconic 1990s girl group alongside Mel B, 46, Geri Halliwell, 49, Emma Bunton, 45, and former member Victoria Beckham, 47 - has teased that they could be on the road again, following on from their 2019 stadium tour.

When asked whether there could be another reunion, she said: "I really hope so. We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time."

The singer-songwriter was speaking on US talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and told Howard Mandel - who was stepping in for regular host Ellen - that the group have "got to come back to the US, [because] our fans here are amazing."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant previously opened up about how the bond between the five women is stronger than ever since they all became mothers, insisting that past wounds - caused by the sudden departure of Geri in 1998 - are "all healed."

She said: "All those wounds are healed. I think becoming mums, we have this new-found respect for each other and now we're older, I would say now, especially after 2019 - and this includes Victoria, even though she wasn't on stage with us, she was very involved in that show - we have more love and respect for each other now than we ever have.”