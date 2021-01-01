Billie Eilish celebrates 20th birthday

Billie Eilish rang in her 20th birthday on Saturday with a bouncy castle and a candy cane cake.



The Bad Guy singer shared photos from her at-home birthday celebration as well as birthday messages from friends and family on Instagram.



"Happy Birthday Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell! You are funny, and complicated, and goofy,and tough, and strong, and brilliant!" the singer's mother, Maggie Baird, wrote. "Your joy for the holidays and all things birthday and Christmas, gifts so much joy to our family. How can someone be so powerful and so goofy and childlike at the same time?"



"20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!" her brother and collaborator, Finneas, shared. "I'll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!"



Other stars wished the Happier Than Ever hitmaker a happy birthday, including Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Porter, and Beyonce, who shared her birthday wishes on the homepage of her website.