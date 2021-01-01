Jennifer Lopez denies taking offence to Ben Affleck's comments about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has denied rumours that she is angry at boyfriend Ben Affleck for comments he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 52-year-old singer has responded to claims that she took offence to Affleck's comments about the 13 Going on 30 actress during his interview on The Howard Stern Show last week.

"This story is simply not true," she told People. "It is not how I feel... I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

The Argo director made headlines last week due to his comments about his battle with alcoholism and his divorce from Garner, the mother of his three children.

"Ultimately, we tried (to fix the marriage) because we had kids. And both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," Affleck added. "I probably (would) still be drinking. You know... part of why I started drinking alcohol was I was trapped. You know, I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy. What do I do? And what I did was like drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

During a subsequent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck pushed back on media coverage of the interview, claiming he would "never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom".

"I had gone on and said like how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids," he told Kimmel. "They said I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage, like just made me out to be like this worst, most insensitive, awful guy."

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage. He rekindled his relationship with his former fiancee, Lopez, earlier this year.