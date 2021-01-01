Adele and Ed Sheeran lead BRIT Awards nominees

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with four each.

The quartet are up for the prestigious Album of the Year prize and feature in the new gender neutral Artist of the Year category.

Adele's new release 30, Ed's = (equals), Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, and Little Simz' Sometimes I Might Be Introvert all earned them Album of the Year recognition.

Sam Fender completes the shortlist for those awards with his record Seventeen Going Under honoured. He also earned a third nomination for best rock artist. Rap newcomer Central Cee also bagged three nominations, including one for the Best New Artist.

Ed's smash hit Bad Habits and Adele's Easy On Me are leading contenders on a 15-strong Song of the Year shortlist, with collaborations between Elton John and Dua Lipa, as well as Dave and Stormzy providing strong competition.

Coldplay, D-Block Europe, Little Mix, London Grammar, and Wolf Alice will compete for Group of the Year. Meanwhile, ABBA, BTS

Maneskin, Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak, and The War On Drugs are the nominees for its international equivalent.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift will compete for International Artist of the Year.

As part of the revamped ceremony several new genre categories have been introduced - for Pop/R&B, Rock/Alternative, Dance, and Hip Hop/Rap/Grime.

Holly Humberstone has been announced as winner of BRITs Rising Star Award ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at London's The O2 on 8 February. It will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Here is the full list of the nominees:

Album of the Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group of the Year

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

International Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Artist of the Year

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - Winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Rock/Alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer of the Year

Announced in January 2022

Songwriter of the Year

Announced in January 2022