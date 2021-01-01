Adele and Ed Sheeran lead BRIT Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with four each.
The quartet are up for the prestigious Album of the Year prize and feature in the new gender neutral Artist of the Year category.
Adele's new release 30, Ed's = (equals), Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, and Little Simz' Sometimes I Might Be Introvert all earned them Album of the Year recognition.
Sam Fender completes the shortlist for those awards with his record Seventeen Going Under honoured. He also earned a third nomination for best rock artist. Rap newcomer Central Cee also bagged three nominations, including one for the Best New Artist.
Ed's smash hit Bad Habits and Adele's Easy On Me are leading contenders on a 15-strong Song of the Year shortlist, with collaborations between Elton John and Dua Lipa, as well as Dave and Stormzy providing strong competition.
Coldplay, D-Block Europe, Little Mix, London Grammar, and Wolf Alice will compete for Group of the Year. Meanwhile, ABBA, BTS
Maneskin, Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak, and The War On Drugs are the nominees for its international equivalent.
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift will compete for International Artist of the Year.
As part of the revamped ceremony several new genre categories have been introduced - for Pop/R&B, Rock/Alternative, Dance, and Hip Hop/Rap/Grime.
Holly Humberstone has been announced as winner of BRITs Rising Star Award ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at London's The O2 on 8 February. It will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.
Here is the full list of the nominees:
Album of the Year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group of the Year
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
International Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Artist of the Year
ABBA
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
BRITs Rising Star
Holly Humberstone - Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Rock/Alternative
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Producer of the Year
Announced in January 2022
Songwriter of the Year
Announced in January 2022