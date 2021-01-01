Il Divo star Carlos Marin dead at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died at the age of 53.

The vocalist's death was announced Sunday, days after he was reportedly rushed to intensive care in a hospital in Manchester, England with an undisclosed illness. His cause of death has not been announced.

A statement from the three remaining members of the group posted on Twitter reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

The international quartet of tenors, who were proteges of Simon Cowell, have sold more than 30 million copies of their albums worldwide since their 2004 debut.

They had already postponed their current tour in the hope that Marin would make a full recovery.