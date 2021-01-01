Lil Nas X done playing it safe with his music

Lil Nas X feels like 2021 has been his best year professionally as he stopped playing it safe and finally showed fans his authentic self.



The Old Town Road hitmaker avoided writing songs about his personal life when he first started out in the music industry, but during the pandemic, he realised that it was time to more honest and authentic with his fans.



"It was a difficult decision because initially, when I came into the music industry, I never wanted anything about my family life or home life to be out there," he explained to GQ magazine. "But then, as the pandemic was going on, I was kind of thinking, 'We're all human beings. We all have similar experiences. I'm sure there's somebody out there with the exact same situation as me.' So I might as well open up my life. I want to build a fan base of honesty and authenticity. And I was like, 'I have to go there.' When I feel like I shouldn't do it, I feel like that's when I should definitely go for it."



His change of heart resulted in songs such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby, which were accompanied by music videos that sparked controversy.



And the 22-year-old believes that this year has been his best professionally because he took a risk with his music and it paid off, with him currently being nominated for five Grammy Awards.



"That's why I feel like this year is probably the most important, or feels like the best, because it's real. It wasn't safe. I'm so used to being safe on everything," he said.