Evanescence delay tour after 'multiple' coronavirus cases

Evanescence have postponed their remaining tour dates.

The 'Bring Me To Life' hitmakers had been due to play five more US dates in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Newark, Camden and Worcester with Halestorm this month, but have told fans they will now not take place until January after "multiple" members of their crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Singer Amy Lee said in a statement: “We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is.

“All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

“This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush- and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

The group had initially announced last weekend their Cincinnati show would be delayed from 12 December to 20 December, but have now moved all of their final shows.

In their original statement last week, the group urged fans to take measures to slow the spread of the virus.

They said: “Even when you have every precaution in place, you can still get and transmit this virus. Grateful we are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe. Please be smart and stay safe this season, get the vax, wear a mask, care for one another. We will get through this together.”