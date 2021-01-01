Adele leads the BRIT Award nominees

Adele has been nominated for four BRIT Awards.

The London-born star has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best pop/R&B categories after releasing her new album '30' in November.

Adele, 33, is joined on four nominations by Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz.

Dave is in contention for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year gongs.

Ed, 30 - who released '=' in October - has also been nominated for the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year accolades, as well as the Best pop/R&B gong.

Little Simz is up for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist awards.

Meanwhile, the Best International Artist accolade will be contested by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Olivia, 18 - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May - has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, and she's also been nominated for the Best International Song award.

Elsewhere, the Best International Group gong will go to one of Abba, BTS, Maneskin - who won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year - Silk Sonic and War On Drugs.

Holly Humberstone has already been announced as the winner of the coveted Rising Star award, following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele and Sam Smith.

The upcoming ceremony will feature a new selection of gender-neutral categories, after the organisers decided to scrap the best male and female categories and create a broader group of nominees.

The event will be hosted by Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Clara Amfo, and will be staged at The O2 Arena in London on February 8.

BRIT Awards nominees:

Album of the year:

Adele, 30

Dave, We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran, =

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year:

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group:

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year:

A1 & J1, Latest Trends

Adele, Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals, Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta, Remember

Central Cee, Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy, Clash

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta, Bed

KSI, Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted, Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa, Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body

Tom Grennan, Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist:

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best international artist:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group:

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best international song:

ATB / Topic / A7S, Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Ckay, Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA, Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby, Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix, Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu, Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack, Calling My Phone

Maneskin, I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4U

Polo G, Rapstar

Tiesto, The Business

The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

Best dance:

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative:

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B:

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap:

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz