Doja Cat claims acid helped her quit cigarettes

Doja Cat has claimed that doing acid made her stop smoking cigarettes.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old pop star addressed a range of topics, including her distaste for her stage name, which references her love of felines, and a particular strain of cannabis.

The singer has since quit drugs - which she references in her song I Don't Do Drugs - but credited an acid trip with her decision to no longer smoke cigarettes.

"Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn't need it after a while," she told the publication. "My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits."

The Say So hitmaker described herself as a "very habitual person" who used to smoke "lots of cigarettes". However, after taking the hallucinogenic drug, she said she stopped smoking them altogether.

"I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven't been able to smoke a cigarette since then," the Grammy nominee shared. "It's unbearable to smoke one. It's very interesting how that worked."