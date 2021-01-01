Katy Perry feels 'old' when referenced by younger artists

Katy Perry admitted being referenced as a musical influence by younger artists makes her feel old.

In an interview with Out Magazine, the 37-year-old pop star was asked what it feels like to hear younger singers reference her songs in their work, including Olivia Rodrigo's hit Brutal and FLETCHER's track girls girls girls.

"Old," the American Idol judge joked. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

"Things are nostalgic? What?" Perry continued. "It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."

However, the Teenage Dream singer insisted it was "awesome" to know her music resonates with any generation.

"It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people," she added. "It's fun! It's wonderful to have that stamp."