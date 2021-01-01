Doja Cat nearly collaborated with Billie Eilish on Bellyache

Doja Cat has revealed she nearly collaborated with Billie Eilish on her hit Bellyache.

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 26-year-old singer recalled that she first became aware of the budding Bad Guy hitmaker through SoundCloud, where they both released music in the early days of their respective careers.

The two became fans of each other's work on the platform, and at one point, the now 19-year-old Eilish asked the singer if she wanted to feature on her single, Bellyache. While the Grammy nominee "loved" the sample of the track she received, she quickly encountered writer's block.

"I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn't think of anything to write," the Say So singer recalled. "It was one of my writer's-block moments... And I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, 'Good for her. That's awesome.' I don't think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to."

Eilish released Bellyache as the second single from her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me, in 2017.