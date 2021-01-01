NEWS Adele’s 30 holds steady for fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Adele’s 30 holds steady for a fourth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



With nearly double the chart sales of its nearest rival - Ed Sheeran’s Equals - 30 has now spent the most consecutive weeks at Number 1 for any album in 2021. The album with the most total weeks at Number 1 so far this year is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which logged a total of five non-consecutive weeks at the top.



This week’s highest new entry goes to Paul Weller, whose An Orchestrated Songbook debuts at Number 4 and becomes his 22nd UK Top 10 album. Earlier this year, Weller gained his sixth UK Number 1 record with Fat Pop.



Thanks to the success of his festive single Merry Christmas with Ed Sheeran, Elton John’s previous chart topper The Lockdown Sessions is uplifted two places to Number 7, while late rapper Juice Wrld’s second posthumous record Fighting Demons is new in at Number 8, his second UK Top 10 LP.



Elsewhere on the chart, Neil Young and Crazy Horse are another new entry this week, debuting at Number 16 with their new album Barn, while Doja Cat’s intergalactic Planet Her soars up six spots to Number 22 following its physical release last week.



This week’s big climber comes from of Rag’n’Bone Man with his second album Life By Misadventure. The former chart-topper re-enters the Top 40 following a limited edition vinyl run, vaulting a massive 39 places to Number 28. And finally, Gregory Porter’s greatest hits collection Still Rising rebounds 19 to Number 33 - it previously peaked at Number 8.