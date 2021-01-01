NEWS Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s secure second week at Number 1 as #XmasNo1 race officially begins Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas enters its second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart today, and its sights seem set on next week’s Official Christmas Number 1 - the biggest and most exciting chart battle of the year.



With a rework of the song by LadBaby - titled Sausage Rolls For Everyone - released today, the track features both Ed and Elton, meaning the pair double their chances of clinching a taste of Christmas Number 1 victory, either in their own right or on LadBaby’s sausage roll-themed recreation.



For LadBaby, it would be their fourth consecutive Christmas chart-topper, and break a long-held Official Charts record (the YouTube duo currently tie The Beatles and Spice Girls with three apiece). See the full list of this year’s Christmas Number 1 contenders here.



New chart record as 24 Christmas songs land in the Official Singles Chart Top 40

Meanwhile, despite the Christmas party season hanging in question right now, Official Charts Company data shows that the British public are remain keen to usher in some festive cheer regardless. A new all-time chart record is set this week as a total of 24 Christmas songs land in the Official Singles Chart Top 40 - the most ever featured in the chart a week prior to the Official Christmas Number 1 race.



Inside the Top 10 today, hits by Wham! (3), Mariah Carey (4), Shakin’ Stevens (6) and The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl (7) all hold steady from last week, while Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree is up two to Number 8.



The sole non-festive gainer in the Top 10 this week comes courtesy of Sam Fender, who comes crashing back into the upper echelons of the chart with Seventeen Going Under, rebounding six places to Number 9.



Outside the Top 10, George Ezra’s Amazon exclusive track Come On Home For Christmas reaches a new peak this week, vaulting nine to Number 15. At Number 17 it’s Chris Rea, up 10 with Driving Home For Christmas.



There are further jumps for Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (22), Bobby Helms and Jingle Bell Rock (26), Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime (27), Leona Lewis’ modern classic One More Sleep (28), Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody (30) John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (34) and The Ronettes’ Sleigh Ride (35). Olivia Dean’s The Christmas Song reaches a new peak (38) and entering the Top 40 for the first time this year are Michael Buble’s Holly Jolly Christmas (39) and Jose Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad (40).



Finally, two non-festive risers are present in the Top 40 this week. D Block Europe and AJ Tracey jump 17 to Number 25 with Make You Smile - D-Block Europe’s 19th Top 40 song and AJ Tracey’s 17th - and Imagine Dragons’ League of Legends anthem Enemy with JID rises three spots to Number 37.