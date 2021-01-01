NEWS Tierra Whack: 'I wouldn't be anything without my fans' Newsdesk Share with :





Tierra Whack joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her latest EP ‘What Is R&B?’ She tells Apple Music about deciding to release three EPs back to back to back, exploring different genres, discusses songs “Body of Water” and “Moving”, and shares a message with her fans.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About Releasing Three EPs Back To Back…



It's Whack History Month. Any month I'm dropping back-to-back, it's Whack History Month, so that's what we're doing. we're just always experimenting and creating in the studio, and it was just one of those things where we had so much music but just all different genres. And we're just like, "You know what?” And then we would be in the studio sometimes debating on, "Okay, this feels like rap, but then really, it's pop. And then this feels like R&B, but really, it's gospel; or really, it's gospel, but it feels like... "So we're letting the fans decide. We're letting the fans, the supporters, put rap question mark, pop question mark. Is it really? And I started by saying, when I was younger, I would have people tell me, "Yo, you got to stick to one thing, one style."But it's like, if this is all in me, I'm an artist. I should be able to express, you know?So, yeah, we're just doing us. I'm giving you everything. I'm not holding back.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About “Body of Water”…



"Body of Water," it's about freedom. I want everybody to feel free. I want everybody to love whoever they want to love and just be who they want to be, and just don't fight it. How I keep saying, whatever's in you, feel that feeling thoroughly. Rock with that. Go with that.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About “Moving”…



So many times, we lose people that we love, and we wish, and we wish, and we wish that we can just see them again, just one more chance, just one more time. And I finally was able to fully express that in a way that I was content with.So I've spoken on it here and there in a few records, but this record was like, "Oh." I just let it all out. Yeah, and I cried after. When I was done with the song, I was like, "Wow, I can't believe I made this song. This is what I've been wanting and trying to say for so long.” I still can't believe I made that song. And the feeling, I watch other people when they listen to it or when they're watching the film, the video, and they're just like, "Wow." I've reached a new level. It's a strange thing, but when I'm down sometimes, you need to release, need to cry. And I have those go-to songs from other artists, but now that I have ... my song that I can... You know what I'm saying? It's like, "Wow." If things are feeling overwhelming, or I'm just going through it or thinking about somebody I miss, I can just put this song on, and I can just release.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About Her Fans…



We're trying to see what the fans are feeling once we release these new packs. And we just want to see what the fans are saying. I wouldn't be anything without my fans, so I want to know. I want the feedback from them, so yeah, we're just working, and we're just hoping that they actually like some of the stuff ... if not all, then some of it, you know? And yeah, I want everybody to know that I put my heart and soul into every single record, video. I've been just working consistently because, I don't know, I want to give my best at all times.