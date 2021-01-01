Megan Thee Stallion cancels performance over Covid-19 exposure

Megan Thee Stallion cancelled her performance in Atlanta on Thursday after her team members were exposed to Covid-19.



On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper explained her reasoning for cancelling her performance at the Jingle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia via Twitter.



"We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID," the Savage hitmaker revealed. "While I tested negative today, I'm not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won't be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I'm extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow."



The rapper posted a similar statement to her Instagram Stories, adding that she plans to take another test soon as "an extra safety measure".



The concert is the second cancelled this month by the recent college graduate, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University last week.



She previously cancelled a performance in Houston, Texas, out of respect for those affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November, when a crowd surge resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Her hometown show was supposed to celebrate her academic achievement.