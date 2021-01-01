NEWS Rod Stewart to headline Nordoff Robbins’ Online Christmas Carol Service Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Rod Stewart to headline Nordoff Robbins’ Online Christmas Carol Service, alongside an incredible star-studded line-up including: Shakira, Tony Bennett, Lindsey Buckingham, Enrique Iglesias, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Robbie Williams and Eurythmics Songbook featuring David A. Stewart, with special guest Beverley Knight.



The online concert, proudly supported by Hipgnosis Songs is streaming this weekend and will be hosted by Nile Rodgers.



Highlights from last night’s live concert from St Luke’s Church, Chelsea, London, with performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Imelda May and Jess Gillam, will also be shared on Sunday, as well as readings by Clarke Peters, Alice Eve and Rory Bremner.



Music fans across the world can watch concert online for free on Sunday 19th December at 7pm



For more information please see attached press release.